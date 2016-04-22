Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

5 stunning stats about Sears

Once the nation's biggest employer and the company behind the Sears Tower, now, it's selling brands and borrowing money. The rise and fall of one of America's iconic retailers.

