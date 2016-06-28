Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
Trump should fire CFPB Director Richard Cordray: GOP
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
America's Choice 2016
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
The Feed
CNNMoney Investigates
Your Money, Your Vote
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
Markets
Trump should fire CFPB Director Richard Cordray: GOP
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
America's Debt & the Economy
Before the Bell
New Investor
Investing Guide
Fear & Greed
Tech
Microsoft unveils new, nicer chat bot
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Agility in Action
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
It costs $233,610 to raise a child
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Homes
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
From shelter to startup: One Egyptian immigrant's success story
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Luxury
Ford Bronco and Jeep Wagoneer: Classic American SUVs make a come back
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
Why Kellogg's is opening a cereal restaurant in NYC
by
Logan Whiteside
@LoganWhiteside
Kellogg's is opening an all-cereal café in Times Square. CNNMoney's Cristina Alesci samples its sugary creations.
Related Videos
02:09
Why Kellogg's is opening a cereal restaurant in NYC
06:38
Income inequality: Hunger down the block from wealth
:14:45
Time Warner, AT&T CEOs on $85 billion merger
03:51
Macy's CEO on Black Friday frenzy, Trump clothing line
01:07
Explosion at SpaceX launch pad at Cape Canaveral
01:26
America's top retailers in trouble
Top Videos
03:09
Nissan wants to remotely pilot self-driving cars
01:00
Toyota's space-age concept car for 2030
03:35
Don Peebles: Trump will help create 'upward mobility' for minorities
03:20
First date with humanoid robot Pepper
02:44
First look at Faraday Future's electric racecar
03:39
Coal country afraid Trump will repeal black lung benefits with Obamacare
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
A mind-blowing 18-month 0% APR credit card
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
8 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
The best credit cards for 2017
The highest paying cash back card has arrived
Most Popular
Razer offers reward after prototype Project Valerie laptops are stolen at CES
Volkswagen committed to Mexico, but workers worry
The Obama bull market: A 140% jump in the Dow