Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International

America's top retailers in trouble

Macy's is closing more stores. It's the latest sign of how tough it is for companies like JCPenney, Sears and Kohl's to compete with Amazon and bargain retailers.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular