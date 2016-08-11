Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
Wall Street hates the Volcker Rule. Will Trump kill it?
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
America's Choice 2016
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
The Feed
CNNMoney Investigates
Your Money, Your Vote
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
Markets
Wall Street hates the Volcker Rule. Will Trump kill it?
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
America's Debt & the Economy
Before the Bell
New Investor
Investing Guide
Fear & Greed
Tech
Microsoft unveils new, nicer chat bot
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Agility in Action
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
It costs $233,610 to raise a child
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Homes
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
From shelter to startup: One Egyptian immigrant's success story
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Luxury
Business trip to Dallas? Make the most of it
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
America's top retailers in trouble
by
Logan Whiteside
@LoganWhiteside
Macy's is closing more stores. It's the latest sign of how tough it is for companies like JCPenney, Sears and Kohl's to compete with Amazon and bargain retailers.
Related Videos
:14:45
Time Warner, AT&T CEOs on $85 billion merger
03:51
Macy's CEO on Black Friday frenzy, Trump clothing line
01:07
Explosion at SpaceX launch pad at Cape Canaveral
01:26
America's top retailers in trouble
03:14
CNNMoney Op-Ed: An alternative to the student debt crisis
02:19
Trump's administration picks: Billionaires and millionaires
Top Videos
03:09
Nissan wants to remotely pilot self-driving cars
01:00
Toyota's space-age concept car for 2030
03:35
Don Peebles: Trump will help create 'upward mobility' for minorities
03:20
First date with humanoid robot Pepper
02:44
First look at Faraday Future's electric racecar
03:39
Coal country afraid Trump will repeal black lung benefits with Obamacare
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
A mind-blowing 18-month 0% APR credit card
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
8 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
The best credit cards for 2017
The highest paying cash back card has arrived
Most Popular
Cost of raising a child: $233,610
How Trump could use his executive power on Obamacare
Apple marks iPhone's 10th anniversary The iPhone turns 10: Insiders share