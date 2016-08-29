Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Huma Abedin seperates from Anthony Weiner after new sexting scandal

Longtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin announced Monday that she and former U.S. Representative Anthony Weiner are separating after new reports surfaced that he sent sexually suggestive photos again.

