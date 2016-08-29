Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Sport

These kids have the best summer job ever

The biggest stars in tennis will compete for millions at the U.S. Open -- but kids are competing for the chance to make minimum wage as ball boys and girls at the tournament.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

FutureAdvisor

Most Popular