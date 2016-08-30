Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
G20

What Brexit means for the G20

This year's G20 Summit is the first since the U.K. voted to leave the EU. CNN's Isa Soares looks at the role post-Brexit Britain could play on the international stage.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

FutureAdvisor

Most Popular