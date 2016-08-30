Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Passion to Portfolio

This celebrity trainer makes her classes available to everyone

Fitness guru Tracy Anderson's clientele have included Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian, and Jennifer Lopez. Now, her classes are available to stream, plus she's starting her own line of nutrition bars and shakes.

