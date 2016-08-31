Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Brazilian President Rousseff likely to be impeached

As an impeachment trial against President Dilma Rousseff draws to a close, Brazilian officials announced that the economy continues to be mired in a deep recession.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

FutureAdvisor

Most Popular