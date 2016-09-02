Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Hiring slows: America gains 151,000 jobs in August

The U.S. economy added 151,000 jobs in August, a decent gain but a lot less than the 275,000 new jobs in July.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

FutureAdvisor

Most Popular