Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Presidential debate moderators announced

This year's three presidential debates will be moderated by NBC's Lester Holt, CNN's Anderson Cooper and ABC's Martha Raddatz, and Fox News' Chris Wallace.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

FutureAdvisor

Most Popular