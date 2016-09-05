Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Jack Ma on doubt and Alibaba's future

Jack Ma says it's easy to forget that Alibaba has come a long way. He tells Andrew Stevens about the hardships he confronted in the early days -- and what the future holds for both him and the company he started 17 years ago.

