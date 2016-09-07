Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
Delta: 5-hour computer outage cost us $150 million
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
America's Choice 2016
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
The Feed
CNNMoney Investigates
Your Money, Your Vote
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
Markets
Stocks: 5 things to know before the open
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
America's Debt & the Economy
New Investor
Investing Guide
The Open
Fear & Greed
Tech
What to expect at Apple's big iPhone event
Innovate
Gadget
Connect
Cyber-Safe
Upstarts
Powering Your World
2020 Visionaries
Elon. Evolution
Love Inc.
Innovative Cities
Agility in Action
Quantum Leaps
Unhackable
15 Questions With
Sex, Drugs & Silicon Valley
Media
Personal Finance
Think you pay a lot in income taxes? You might pay more in this tax
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Homes
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
'We're here...we're going to keep being here'
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Luxury
Jaguar leaps into SUVs and it's super fun
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
America's Choice 2016
Starbucks CEO: 'Hopefully Hillary Clinton will be elected president'
Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz endorsed Hillary Clinton for president in a Facebook Live interview with CNN's Poppy Harlow.
Related Videos
01:30
Starbucks CEO: 'Hopefully Hillary Clinton will be elected president'
03:59
Inside Hillary Clinton's 'University problem'
02:32
Clinton vs. Trump on wages, taxes and trade
00:47
Jill Stein: It's time to bail out younger generation
02:18
Trump on Clinton comment controversy: 'Give me a break'
01:23
Trump's 'liberal' economic policies
Top Videos
01:15
Greta Van Susteren leaving Fox News
02:46
Fox settles with Gretchen Carlson
03:16
Jack Ma on doubt and Alibaba's future
06:35
Glenn Beck speaks out about Trump
03:02
This app live-streams home movies to just your friends
02:13
Football is pitting your cell phone against your television
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
2 credit cards are offering 0% interest until 2018
An overlooked method to pay off your credit card balance
The 10 best balance transfer credit cards for 2016
Here's why transferring a credit card balance to a 21-month 0% APR is a good plan
$500 for using this credit card
Most Popular
Math is racist: How data is driving inequality
What to expect at Apple's big iPhone event
Why Greta Van Susteren is leaving Fox News so suddenly