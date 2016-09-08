Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Tom Hanks: Captain Sully is a hero

Controversy surrounded pilot Chesley 'Sully' Sullenberger after he landed US Airways Flight 1549 safely on the Hudson River in 2009. But Tom Hanks, who stars in the new movie 'Sully,' considers the pilot a hero.

