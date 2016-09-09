Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Laser treatment for Vietnam War napalm attack victim

Kim Phuc is getting life-changing treatment 43 years after being burned by napalm during an attack during the Vietnam War. CNN's Alina Machado reports.

