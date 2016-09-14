Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

US Olympic champions' medical records hacked

The World Anti-Doping Agency said that Russian hackers broke into its database, stealing medical data of Olympic stars including gold medal gymnast Simone Biles and tennis player Venus Williams.

