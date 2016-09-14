Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

CNNMoney Reports

Trump adviser: 'The U.S. has lost its prestige'

Tom Barrack, one of Donald Trump's top economic advisers, says that America has fallen behind when comes to trade negotiations. He tells Cristina Alesci the U.S. should be more aggressive.

