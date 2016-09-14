Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
New tax on Chicago residents will fund pension shortfall
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
America's Choice 2016
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
The Feed
CNNMoney Investigates
Your Money, Your Vote
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
Markets
U.S. opens investigation into Wells Fargo scandal
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
America's Debt & the Economy
New Investor
Investing Guide
The Open
Fear & Greed
Tech
LinkedIn exec slams Trump with new card game
Innovate
Gadget
Connect
Cyber-Safe
Upstarts
Powering Your World
2020 Visionaries
Elon. Evolution
Love Inc.
Innovative Cities
Agility in Action
Quantum Leaps
Unhackable
15 Questions With
Sex, Drugs & Silicon Valley
Media
Personal Finance
New tax on Chicago residents will fund pension shortfall
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Homes
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
Where are all the startups?
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Luxury
A $350,000 luxury condo ... for your car
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
CNNMoney Reports
Trump adviser: 'The U.S. has lost its prestige'
by Kate Trafecante
@CNNMoney
Tom Barrack, one of Donald Trump's top economic advisers, says that America has fallen behind when comes to trade negotiations. He tells Cristina Alesci the U.S. should be more aggressive.
Related Videos
03:45
Trump adviser: 'The U.S. has lost its prestige'
05:17
LinkedIn co-founder challenges Trump to release tax returns
02:56
Blackstone CEO launches scholarship program to China
01:18
Wells Fargo scandal explained
00:48
Rapper Nelly reportedly in financial hot water
03:09
Washington Post report questions Trump's donations
Top Videos
03:15
Our ride in a self-driving Uber
01:18
Wells Fargo Scandal Explained
01:14
The middle class is finally getting a raise
01:05
Amazon's Alexa can now cook your dinner
03:20
This entrepreneur is transforming London's street food scene
01:06
Taking the Chevy Bolt out for a spin
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
2 credit cards are offering 0% interest until 2018
An overlooked method to pay off your credit card balance
The 10 best balance transfer credit cards for 2016
Here's why transferring a credit card balance to a 21-month 0% APR is a good plan
$500 for using this credit card
Most Popular
'President Trump' would cost U.S. economy $1 trillion
Donald Trump surprises Dr. Oz with results of recent physical
U.S. opens investigation into Wells Fargo fake accounts scandal