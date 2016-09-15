Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney World

Why Nigeria's biggest airline shut down for a day

Nigeria's Arik Air founder Johnson Arumemi-Ikhide tells CNNMoney, "there's a systemic problem in the aviation industry."

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular