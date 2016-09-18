Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
CNNMoney Reports
Martha Stewart endorses Clinton, says Trump "unprepared"
by Jon Sarlin
@CNNMoney
Talking with CNNMoney's Chloe Melas, Martha Stewart weighs in on the 2016 presidential race.
Martha Stewart endorses Clinton, says Trump "unprepared"
