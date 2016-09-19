Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Here's what's causing gas shortages in the southeast

A broken pipeline near Birmingham, Alabama is causing gas shortages. Prices have increased, and drivers can't fill up their rides.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular