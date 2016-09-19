Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Explosion rocks New York's Chelsea neighborhood

Surveillance video captured an explosion at the intersection of W. 23rd Street and 6th Avenue around 8:30 p.m on Saturday. Police are investigating.

