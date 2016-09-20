Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Ryan Lochte wanted to quit after protest

U.S. Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte speaks about his reaction to the 'Dancing with the Stars' protestors and how he decided to keep on dancing.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular