Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

'Lots of famous people' gather to support Clinton

Director Joss Whedon had many of his famous friends -- including Avengers Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo -- record a message in support of Hillary Clinton for president.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular