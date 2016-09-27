Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
America's Choice 2016

Breaking down Lester Holt's debate performance

Donald Trump praised Lester Holt immediately after the first presidential debate, but expressed disapproval the next morning. CNNMoney's Brian Stelter breaks down Holt's performance as moderator.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular