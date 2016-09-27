Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Lupita Nyong'o: 'Queen of Katwe' is refreshing

Lupita Nyong'o and David Oyelowo, the stars of Disney's latest movie, tell CNN the film is 'made in Africa, about Africa, but for the world.'

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular