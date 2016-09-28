Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
America's Choice 2016

What Melinda Gates thinks about the election

Melinda Gates, co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, tells CNN's Poppy Harlow she is optimistic about where the country is headed, despite the rhetoric on the campaign trail.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular