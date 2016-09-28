Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Senate overturns Obama's veto of 9/11 bill

The Senate voted to override President Obama's veto of a bill that would allow victims and families of 9/11 to sue Saudi Arabia for its alleged role in the terrorist attack.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular