Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Wheels

VW unveils better, cheaper electric car

Volkswagen unveiled its affordable, all-electric concept car, the I.D., at the Paris Motor Show. VW's model will compete with the Chevy Bolt and Tesla Model 3.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular