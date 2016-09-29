Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Teen wins sexual assault case against Chipotle

Former Chipotle worker, who was 16 years old when she was sexually assaulted by supervisors, was awarded $7.65 million by a jury in Houston, Texas. CNN affiliate KPRC reports.

