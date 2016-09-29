Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Who is..?

Who is John Stumpf?

John Stumpf became CEO of Wells Fargo in 2007. He steered the bank through the fallout of the great recession, but now finds himself at the center of a scandal surrounding fake accounts.

