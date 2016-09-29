Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Mark Cuban: My players can join anthem protest

Billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban tells CNNMoney's Christine Romans why he met with his players and gave his blessing for possible protests during the national anthem.

