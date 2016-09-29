Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International

Review: 'Westworld' keeps your interest

"Westworld" depicts an amusement park for adults, populated by realistic robots. The HBO series stars Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, and Evan Rachel Wood.

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular