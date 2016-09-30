Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
Elon Musk to Tesla employees: NEVER discount a car
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
America's Choice 2016
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
The Feed
CNNMoney Investigates
Your Money, Your Vote
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
Markets
Costco's new Visa card is off to a hot start
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
America's Debt & the Economy
New Investor
Investing Guide
The Open
Fear & Greed
Tech
Elon Musk: NEVER discount a Tesla
Innovate
Gadget
Connect
Cyber-Safe
Upstarts
Powering Your World
2020 Visionaries
Elon. Evolution
Love Inc.
Innovative Cities
Agility in Action
Quantum Leaps
Unhackable
15 Questions With
Sex, Drugs & Silicon Valley
Media
Personal Finance
Op-Ed: Why 1 million workers are getting paid sick leave
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Homes
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
Iconic '80s toy bear Teddy Ruxpin is back
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Luxury
Ferrari reveals fastest convertible ever, and a super-fast family car
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
Election 2016: Your money, your vote
Head to head: Women for Trump and Clinton make their case
by Richa Naik and Jordan Malter
@CNNMoney
She's the most qualified. He's more trustworthy. CNNMoney spoke with two women who volunteer for the Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump campaigns. Who is the best person to be President?
Related Videos
01:36
Head to head: Women for Trump and Clinton make their case
03:28
Clinton or Trump? I'm voting for the lesser of two evils
02:54
Trump adviser on the need to reform social security
03:23
Why the Clinton Foundation is so controversial
02:38
Clinton Foundation: we'd welcome a Charity Navigator rating
02:31
How the economy left these Americans behind
Top Videos
01:22
Deutsche Bank is a $2 trillion problem
02:28
Daymond John: I've been stop-and-frisked twenty times
01:33
Dodgers announcer Vin Scully retires
00:57
Ferrari's fastest convertible
03:08
How I hid art in 'Melrose Place'
03:30
Could safety technology have prevented NJ crash?
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
2 credit cards are offering 0% interest until 2018
The 10 best balance transfer credit cards for 2016
Here's why transferring a credit card balance to a 21-month 0% APR is a good plan
A credit card now offering 6% cash back at US grocery stores?
Top 7 cards for those with excellent credit
Most Popular
Wells Fargo's wage theft problem
Wells Fargo illegally seizes soldier's car: 'I just think it sucks'
China is cutting off cash to Venezuela