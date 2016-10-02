Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
America's Choice 2016

Trump adviser: 'He would be in jail if he had not paid taxes'

Donald Trump adviser Jack Kingston responds to New York Times report of 1995 tax documents saying Trump's financial disclosure is the "superior document."

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular