Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney World

Colombians narrowly reject peace deal with the FARC

Colombians narrowly rejected a referendum on a peace deal between the government and former rebel group FARC that took over four years to negotiate and would have ended five decades of war. CNN's Rafael Romo has more.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular