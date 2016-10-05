Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
Clinton-Trump debate was Twitter success. Will TV ratings follow?
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
America's Choice 2016
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
The Feed
CNNMoney Investigates
Your Money, Your Vote
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
Markets
Trump vs. Clinton; No Deutsche deal; Samsung's Note 7 nightmare
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
America's Debt & the Economy
New Investor
Investing Guide
The Open
Fear & Greed
Tech
Samsung halts production of Galaxy Note 7 phone
Innovate
Gadget
Connect
Cyber-Safe
Upstarts
Powering Your World
2020 Visionaries
Elon. Evolution
Love Inc.
Innovative Cities
Agility in Action
Quantum Leaps
Unhackable
15 Questions With
Sex, Drugs & Silicon Valley
Media
Personal Finance
The rich who owe no income tax
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Homes
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
Build your own bike -- out of bamboo
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Luxury
Nordstrom bans Moschino's pill-themed fashions
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
Traders
Horn maker finds niche in musical instrument market
It's brassy, loud and may not have the sex appeal of an electric guitar, but one London instrument maker has successfully found an export market that is set to keep the company thriving.
Related Videos
03:11
Horn maker finds niche in musical instrument market
03:09
This vodka is distilled in Scotland
03:14
Camera brand hopes to soar again
02:55
Czech businessman leads vinyl revival
02:43
Natural beauty brand Apivita beats Greek recession
03:11
Savoir beds cost more than your car
Top Videos
01:01
Hatchimals are the high maintenance Tamagotchis of the 21st century
01:00
See Zuckerberg's dog Beast in VR, future of Oculus in :60
01:39
See how Amazon packages ship with less than :60 in human hands
02:30
Colorado is using piles of rotting food for fuel
02:39
Gousto uses data to predict what you want for dinner
01:18
Barbara Corcoran: A woman should 'think like a man'
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
2 credit cards are offering 0% interest until 2018
The 10 best balance transfer credit cards for 2016
Today's top 3 credit cards for customer satisfaction
Here's why transferring a credit card balance to a 21-month 0% APR is a good plan
Top 7 cards for those with excellent credit
Most Popular
Billy Bush, suspended from 'Today,' faces uncertain future at NBC
Samsung halts production of troubled Galaxy Note 7 phone
Harvard and MIT professors win Nobel prize in economics