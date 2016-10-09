Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
America's Choice 2016

Trump in 1999: Hillary has 'been through more than any woman should have to bear'

In 1999, Donald Trump told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that Hillary Clinton handled the aftermath of Bill Clinton's indiscretions with poise, saying "She's been through more than any woman should have to bear."

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular