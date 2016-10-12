Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Soldier to Wells Fargo: Can't put a price on struggle

Dennis Singleton was a soldier preparing to go to Afghanistan in 2013 when Wells Fargo illegally repossessed his car. He says the seizure ruined his life and destroyed his credit. CNNMoney's Cristina Alesci talks to Singleton about his struggle.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular