Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
American Opportunity

Tory Burch: 'There's definitely sexism' in the workplace

Fashion designer and philanthropist Tory Burch tells CNN's Poppy Harlow why she embraced the word "ambition," and notes that sexism continues to exist in the workplace.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular