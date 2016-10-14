Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Trump on Lindsay Lohan in 2004: Troubled women are 'best in bed'

In a 2004 interview with Howard Stern, Donald Trump explains how "deeply troubled" women are "always the best in bed," according to a CNN KFile review.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular