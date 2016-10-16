Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

'Saturday Night Live' mocks second Trump and Clinton debate

"Saturday Night Live" opened with a rematch of Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump taking on Kate McKinnon's Hillary Clinton in a presidential debate.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular