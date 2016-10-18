Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

'Muslim Girl' author: Vast majority of us have nothing to do with terrorism

Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, author of "Muslim Girl: Coming of Age," says the current election cycle has pulled back the curtain on "the underlying sentiments that exist within America toward people that are different from us."

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular