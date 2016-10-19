Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

America's Choice 2016

Clinton: Trump is the one who shipped jobs overseas

Hillary Clinton accused Donald Trump of moving jobs to Mexico and investing in foreign steel. Trump fired back, asking why she hasn't tightened regulations to protect U.S. workers.

