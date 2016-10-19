Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Trump: Clinton Foundation should give money back

During the third presidential debate, Donald Trump challenged the Clinton Foundation to give back the money they have received from countries who have a questionable history of human rights.

