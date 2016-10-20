Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Trump won't commit to accepting election results

Chris Wallace asked Donald Trump if he will accept the election results and he said "I will tell you at the time." Hillary Clinton responded to Trump's rigged elections claims by calling his remark "horrifying.'

