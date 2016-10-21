Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

'Dirk Gently' is 'a needlessly complex mystery'

CNNMoney catches up with Max Landis, the creator of 'Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency' at Comic Con, as well as the show's star, Samuel Barnett. They discuss what to expect and the challenges of adapting the work of Douglas Adams.

