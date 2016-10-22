Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International

On GPS: Is Goldman Sachs too cozy with the Clintons?

Are the Clintons too friendly with Goldman Sachs? Lloyd Blankfein explains why he feels it's necessary for his bank to engage with political leaders. Watch more on CNN's GPS with Fareed Zakaria, Sunday at 10a/1pET.

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular