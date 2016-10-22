Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Goldman Sachs chief on holding banks accountable

Lloyd Blankfein responds to criticism that big banks are not held accountable for mistakes: "Sometimes people are just wrong ... Stupidity is not a crime." Watch more on CNN's GPS with Fareed Zakaria, Sunday at 10a/1pET.

