Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International

Blankfein: "People should feel better" about the economy

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein tells Fareed that the general economic anxiety does not reflect the U.S. economic stability. Watch more on CNN's GPS with Fareed Zakaria, Sunday at 10a/1pET.

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular