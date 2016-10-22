Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Trump would reject deal between AT&T and Time Warner

At a rally in Pennsylvania, Donald Trump said if elected his administration would not approve AT&T buying Time Warner "because it's too much concentration of power in the hands of too few."

