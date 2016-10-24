Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Jared Fogle's ex-wife sues Subway

Katie McLaughlin filed a lawsuit against Subway to get answers about what and when the sandwich chain knew about Jared Fogle's pedophilia.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular